As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Violich Capital Management Boosted Holding by $760,603; Akre Capital Management Maintains Stake in Carmax (KMX)

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company's stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24M, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.27. About 1.12M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings;

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 223,975 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 209,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 7.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. On Friday, March 1 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

