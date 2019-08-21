As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Twin Securities Has Cut Its Position; Whittier Trust Co Stake in Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Has Increased by $1.22 Million as Share Price Declined

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 27,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 536,407 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.93 million, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 8.53M shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 7,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 80,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73 million, up from 72,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $145.54. About 5.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 6,135 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Com has 77,030 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Madison Hldgs Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 94,685 shares. Keystone Planning reported 2.73% stake. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 29,583 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Washington holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt owns 7,187 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fagan Associate Inc has 14,731 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 80,096 shares. 58,184 are owned by Punch And Assoc Management. Colony Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,434 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Lehman Aggregate Bonds (AGG) by 56,767 shares to 135,150 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Discr (XLY) by 41,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,048 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc Com (ZMH).