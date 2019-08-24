As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Its Position; Pinnacle Holdings Has Boosted Holding in Citigroup (C) as Market Valuation Rose

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 97,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 20,524 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 billion, up from 20,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 2,243 shares to 216,849 shares, valued at $4.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners by 4,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,945 shares, and cut its stake in Qcr Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,900 shares to 248,742 shares, valued at $29.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

