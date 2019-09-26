As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lowered Position by $445,608; Highland Capital Management Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 8,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 8,794 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 17,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 6.85M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 13,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 21,775 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, down from 35,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 5.57 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.70 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,784 shares to 17,629 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 34,520 shares to 44,386 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 46,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).