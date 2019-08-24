As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Roanoke Asset Management Upped Stake by $702,939; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 36,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25,920 shares to 39,420 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Llc reported 55 shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,544 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 6,206 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.5% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 61,629 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,220 shares stake. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd holds 8,110 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 246,720 shares. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 6,000 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Asset Management One holds 252,036 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Pitcairn reported 0.82% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 14,103 shares. 396,436 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 190,705 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt reported 173,228 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Comml Bank Na has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Citizens And Northern holds 1.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 38,547 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 1.74M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp accumulated 484,437 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 19,820 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii invested in 13,809 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com owns 4,904 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Independent Investors reported 18,370 shares. Reliant Mgmt Ltd Co holds 41,970 shares. Park Circle holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 300 shares. 22.59 million were reported by Capital International Invsts. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company owns 0.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 18,682 shares. 10,000 were accumulated by Monetta Ser.