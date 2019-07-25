As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Raymond James Trust Has Raised by $1.12 Million Its Stake; Roanoke Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Boeing Co/The (BA) by $605,790 as Market Value Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.39M shares traded or 111.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 19/03/2018 – U.K. aerospace is dominated by Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Bombardier, GKN and Leonardo Helicopters; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 21,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,962 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 139,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 5.10 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,524 are owned by Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc. Cna Financial Corporation reported 9,400 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,517 shares. The Kansas-based Financial Advisory has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blue Chip Partners invested in 6,141 shares. Rnc Mgmt Lc invested in 0.24% or 9,086 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 973,925 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Llc holds 4,028 shares. Homrich And Berg invested in 0.23% or 11,695 shares. Moreover, Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership has 3.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 401,210 shares. New England Inv And Retirement Gru reported 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westover Cap Limited Company reported 7,913 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Communications reported 0.38% stake. Sei Invests Commerce stated it has 250,885 shares.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 5,486 shares to 254,799 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust (FTSM) by 5,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,770 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).