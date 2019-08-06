As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Raised Position; Btr Capital Management Decreased Stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,766 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.21M shares traded or 46.52% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 6,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 73,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 79,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,000 shares to 15,578 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan (NYSE:CVS(NASDAQ:WBA)(NYSE:CI)(NYSE:HUM) – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services Inc accumulated 53,111 shares. 3,958 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd. 607 were reported by Burt Wealth. Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust Company has 6,227 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Brandes Investment Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.94% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Principal Finance Gru Inc invested in 0.1% or 1.92M shares. Cypress Management Lc holds 12,035 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc accumulated 34,438 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd has 20,531 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Huntington Bankshares stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 642,549 were reported by Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd. Cap Guardian Tru Com stated it has 493 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Motco has 0.66% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 122,903 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holowesko Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). M&R Cap holds 59,195 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 33,182 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity Communications owns 25,000 shares or 11.9% of their US portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 1.31M shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2.07 million were accumulated by Aperio Grp Limited Com. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 22,363 shares. Pure Advsrs accumulated 2,764 shares. Schroder Mngmt, Maine-based fund reported 4.82M shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc holds 0.45% or 283,812 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 13.06 million shares. Bennicas & Associates holds 1.05% or 8,550 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Bradford Assocs invested in 3,700 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 35.84M shares for 1.3% of their portfolio.