As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Narwhal Capital Management Raised Its Position by $1.26 Million; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Increased Its Position

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 23,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 69,286 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 45,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 9,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 143,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 134,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,600 shares to 3,470 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,396 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Group has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 26,100 were reported by Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 6,231 shares stake. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De owns 15,033 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Synovus invested in 0.08% or 65,428 shares. 1,807 are owned by Cwm Limited. Cls Investments Limited Com reported 1,041 shares. Invesco Limited holds 14.69M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 3,144 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 162,655 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,938 shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc holds 0.71% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 387,140 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt has 103,743 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Ycg Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Blackrock accumulated 0.15% or 47.15M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker stated it has 167,408 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 27,890 were reported by Reliance Of Delaware. New York-based Ulysses Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tiemann Advsrs Limited Co reported 4,387 shares. Private Trust Na reported 0.18% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Naples Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Credit Invests Ltd Llc owns 0.43% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,500 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 242,605 shares. 910,322 were reported by British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 35,800 shares. Tctc Limited Liability accumulated 369,252 shares. Drexel Morgan has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wagner Bowman accumulated 17,487 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,828 shares to 21,578 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA) by 65,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,952 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

