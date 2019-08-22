As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Motco Upped Stake by $671,510; Masters Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Freeport (FCX) by $12.00 Million

Motco increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 12,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 122,903 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63M, up from 110,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.35 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 9.74 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 95 MLN POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN REDUCED FCX, MTW, XRX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Rev $4.87B; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Andrew Langham Resigns From Board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 991,356 were accumulated by Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 236 shares. Grassi Mngmt reported 96,750 shares stake. Assetmark owns 373 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 564,280 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 117,496 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 19,318 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldgs holds 0.09% or 1.73 million shares. Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,181 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wright Invsts Inc holds 0.06% or 12,363 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 2,409 shares.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $17.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquantia Corp by 73,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. 50,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And owns 178,625 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Livingston Group Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 1.92% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornerstone Advisors holds 815 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community And reported 244,727 shares. Canal Insurance Communications holds 150,000 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. 7,525 are held by Savant Capital Ltd Com. & Communications has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,445 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 99,840 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 13,830 are held by Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated. American Century Cos owns 704,678 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 12.21M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Motco holds 0.66% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 122,903 shares. Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 0.13% or 20,898 shares in its portfolio. 71,829 were accumulated by Regent Inv Ltd Liability.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Market Etf (VWO) by 17,428 shares to 34,606 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,607 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S/T Bond Index Fd Admiral Shares (VBIRX).