As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Holder Kwmg Has Decreased Stake by $3.43 Million; As K12 (LRN) Market Value Declined, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Upped Holding by $12.04 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 532.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 354,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 420,711 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36 million, up from 66,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 259,101 shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 04/04/2018 – California Chooses ProQuest for K12; 14/05/2018 – Wyoming Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ohio Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 14/05/2018 – TCV VII Reports 3.0% Stake in K12 Inc; 13/03/2018 – Hoosier Academy Indianapolis Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 29/05/2018 – Nevada Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 26/03/2018 – K12 Team Wins Thomas B. Fordham Institute’s 2018 Wonkathon; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q REV. $232.9M, EST. $227.0M; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 17/04/2018 – K12 CEO, Nate Davis, Tops The Edvocate’s List of 2018 Education Technology Influencers

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 64,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 68,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 56,000 shares to 357,821 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,375 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 1,365 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 355,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 25,874 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 371,443 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sei Invs Com holds 0.01% or 92,691 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 39,033 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 136,581 were accumulated by Bogle Inv Ltd Partnership De. Bessemer Group invested in 0.02% or 135,979 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability owns 0% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 11,612 shares. Bancorp Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.06% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has invested 0.01% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Inc reported 14,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Century Companies accumulated 215,619 shares. 806,092 are held by Palisade Management Llc Nj.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

