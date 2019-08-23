As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Holder Highlander Capital Management Raised Its Holding; Heartland Advisors Has Decreased Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake by $801,918

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 800.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 27,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 30,630 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 1.29M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 34,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 512,996 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.86M, down from 547,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 195,153 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,501 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,130 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 260,188 shares to 671,427 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34 million.