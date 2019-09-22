As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Edmp Has Lifted by $2.59 Million Its Holding; City Holding Company Decreased Its Holding in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $1.10 Million as Shares Declined

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 318.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 47,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 62,954 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, up from 15,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92

City Holding Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 18,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, down from 33,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 82,818 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Country Club Na reported 98,992 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Valley National Advisers holds 0.67% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 45,011 shares. James Invest Rech Incorporated reported 5,335 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 81,529 shares. Iowa Bankshares has invested 0.66% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oklahoma-based Trust Company Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.1% stake. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Com has 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge holds 1.57M shares. Punch & Investment Inc reported 58,972 shares. Swedbank holds 1.04 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. California-based Dowling And Yahnke Limited has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Modera Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 3,562 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication reported 50,688 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. The California-based Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 10 invested in 147,026 shares. Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.4% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 28,389 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 3,729 shares. State Street invested in 67.27 million shares. 9,578 are held by Nadler Grp. Beech Hill Advsr has 42,849 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 147,326 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Hamlin Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 808,123 shares. Country Club Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Investors has 0.54% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 18.62M shares. Snow LP holds 1.73% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 362,255 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca reported 880,000 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.94 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

City Holding Company, which manages about $368.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,784 shares to 16,490 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 3,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76M on Monday, September 16. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.