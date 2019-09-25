As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Value Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Upped by $908,550 Its Stake; Intel (INTC) Holder Sfmg Cut Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 81.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 44,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,297 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $531,000, down from 55,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 9.75M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 418.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 16,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 20,850 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 4,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.99. About 2.70 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $736.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 75,420 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $128.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 10,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $683.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21,890 shares to 2,460 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,075 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

