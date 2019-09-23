As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Whitebox Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holder Opus Point Partners Management Raised Its Position by $317,251 as Share Price Rose

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 110.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 7,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 13,568 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $739,000, up from 6,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72 million shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 1.92 million shares traded or 11.73% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT, BUY-OUT OPTION WITH MYONEXUS; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Plan to Submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for Accelerated Approval of Golodirsen (SRP-4053) in; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 30/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyar Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 14,739 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 14.31 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg stated it has 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sio Capital Mngmt has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Washington Corp holds 400 shares. Violich Management invested 3.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hartford Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 39,494 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 527,933 shares. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 57,007 shares. 13,347 are held by Exane Derivatives. Washington invested in 200,731 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co stated it has 97,291 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com stated it has 0.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gateway Advisers Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 639,121 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 353,555 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Prn) by 8.50M shares to 19.25 million shares, valued at $19.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 12,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,122 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corp (Prn).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $219,950 was made by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5. Barry Richard also bought $437,455 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Thursday, September 12. INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Com owns 5.19% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 1.12M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Fagan Assoc Incorporated has 0.38% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). France-based Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). First Manhattan Communication has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 335,578 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). C Ww Wide Grp Holdings A S has 115,329 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 2,990 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Stifel Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 4,787 shares. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank And Tru reported 132 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates stated it has 108,641 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 5,774 shares.