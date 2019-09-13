As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Tctc Holdings Has Lifted by $1.71 Million Its Position; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Holding by $3.09 Million

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 31,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 400,954 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.85M, up from 369,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 33,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 190,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.36M, down from 224,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 1.59M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS UPON CLOSURE OF THE OTC JV DIVESTITURE, WHICH IS EXPECTED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, NOVARTIS EXPECTS TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL ONE-TIME NET INCOME GAIN; 04/05/2018 – FDA OKS NEW USES FOR TAFINLAR, MEKINIST TAKEN TOGETHER FOR ATC; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 17/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyer; 22/03/2018 – Phase lll data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 22/03/2018 – Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,890 shares to 69,390 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 62,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,140 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp holds 1.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13.91M shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northside Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 11,618 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 48,300 are held by King Luther Cap Management Corporation. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 20,333 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.16% or 2.46M shares. Cutter & Brokerage accumulated 0.14% or 8,552 shares. Boltwood, California-based fund reported 12,020 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 185,273 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca has 6,066 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The New York-based Independent Investors has invested 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Karpas Strategies Ltd accumulated 16,148 shares. Ftb Inc holds 0.05% or 12,045 shares in its portfolio. Btc Inc owns 135,991 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio.

