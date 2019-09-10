As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $424,954; Shareholder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Lifted Home Depot Ord (HD) Holding

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 20,269 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 28,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 7.30 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $232.39. About 2.28 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 385 shares to 7,900 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp reported 0.21% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.74M shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 144,446 shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 43,930 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assoc LP has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Davenport Communications Limited Liability has 1.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Halsey Assoc Ct has 3,725 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has 44,205 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated owns 6,135 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap holds 0.01% or 4,948 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 801,310 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Associated Banc holds 0.82% or 264,566 shares in its portfolio. Garland Capital Management reported 60,240 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 2,910 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25B for 8.99 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.2% or 4,015 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 287,455 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Company accumulated 53,879 shares. First Foundation, a California-based fund reported 8,850 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.79% stake. First Republic Inv Management invested in 0.66% or 662,269 shares. Cannell Peter B Com Inc reported 107,666 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wealthquest has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Brookmont Capital reported 176,592 shares or 20.86% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest Management holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 48,678 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.38% or 444,700 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management reported 22,298 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated invested in 114,778 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Ballentine Prns holds 0.09% or 9,243 shares.