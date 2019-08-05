As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Monetary Management Group Lowered by $903,226 Its Stake; Atmos Energy (ATO) Position Lifted by Sfmg Llc

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 17,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 19,479 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 36,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.63. About 631,857 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. –

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Amp Cap Investors holds 332,256 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 434,454 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,369 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.3% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,000 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 4,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.05% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). State Street Corp holds 0.07% or 8.12 million shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 15,479 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp reported 37,967 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon stated it has 987,104 shares. Moreover, Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 237 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 0.38% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 204,779 shares to 74,143 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,660 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8,150 shares to 9,650 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.