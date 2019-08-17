As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Monetary Management Group Has Cut Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 17,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 19,479 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 36,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.55 million shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99M and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,540 shares to 19,108 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,923 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Invest Management invested in 24,972 shares or 1.16% of the stock. 1.09 million are owned by Dodge Cox. Kcm Advisors Limited Liability invested in 156,860 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Horan Cap Advsr Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First National Bank & Trust reported 6,880 shares stake. Roanoke Asset Management Corp Ny reported 2.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cidel Asset Management Incorporated holds 5,172 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ci Invests reported 286,800 shares. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,124 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,651 shares. Iberiabank invested in 64,008 shares or 0.82% of the stock. 166,986 are owned by Corda Mngmt Lc. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.84% or 59,171 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 961,532 shares stake.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 213,929 were reported by Eastern Natl Bank. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation reported 617,089 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested in 49,940 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.08% or 38,789 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean, a California-based fund reported 49 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13.04 million shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Incorporated has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Perkins Coie has invested 0.75% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wasatch Advsr holds 97,096 shares. Cap Research Investors owns 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.20 million shares. First Trust has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Earnest Limited Liability Corp reported 597 shares stake. Tiedemann Lc invested in 28,523 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Svcs stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J.