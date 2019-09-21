As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Lathrop Investment Management Has Raised Stake; Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Stock Value Declined While Fj Capital Management Raised Holding by $2.31 Million

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 156,960 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, up from 150,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 9.13M shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 192,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 882,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27 million, up from 689,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 85,611 shares traded or 33.58% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,445 were reported by Research Management Co. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 234,290 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited reported 1.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Crestwood Gp Lc holds 266,316 shares. Private Advsrs stated it has 8,450 shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 0.19% or 5,062 shares. 28,753 are held by Diligent Investors Llc. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 817,895 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 844,723 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 15,488 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kornitzer Management Ks has 5,367 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.9% or 1.03M shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 170,050 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 591,958 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,245 shares to 280,756 shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 20,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,663 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold OSBC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 0.50% more from 19.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs reported 12,535 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 67,373 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc holds 30,000 shares. Aperio Group Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 5,133 shares. Amer Grp reported 18,442 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd holds 19,993 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc holds 413,788 shares. Stieven Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 660,980 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.13% or 78,845 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 2,316 shares. Legal And General Group Plc has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Banc Funds Ltd Llc accumulated 1.97M shares.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $5,317 activity.

