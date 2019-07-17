As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Keystone Financial Planning Raised Its Holding; Holder Augustine Asset Management Raised Celgene (Celg) (CELG) Stake

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 34,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,673 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 68,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 4.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (CELG) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 12,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,951 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, up from 24,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Celg) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 3.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 08/04/2018 – Celgene hunts deals to offset loss of Revlimid patent protection

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CVS coming to Channel district in downtown Tampa – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on June 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Debt Hold You Back From Buying CVS Stock? Weâ€™re Of Several Opinions – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Is Attractively Valued And Bottoming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,954 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has 4,387 shares. Brinker Capital reported 167,408 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 528,872 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 13,272 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northside Capital Management Lc, Oregon-based fund reported 11,618 shares. Bessemer invested in 0% or 20,315 shares. Hourglass Ltd Liability holds 8,153 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Twin Securities has invested 15.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 30,000 were reported by Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp. Wesbanco Bancshares Incorporated holds 0.66% or 243,592 shares in its portfolio. 43,766 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Kamunting Street Capital Mngmt LP holds 5,500 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 313,311 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of stock or 166,368 shares. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J & Commerce accumulated 22,570 shares. 306,913 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.79% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Meiji Yasuda Life Company has invested 0.3% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 84 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk reported 69,921 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 9,292 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 3,532 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Chemical Savings Bank reported 6,951 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Llc reported 13,982 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 315,538 shares. Sequoia Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.42% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (NYSE:CHT) by 10,388 shares to 32,915 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (C) (NYSE:C) by 5,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,413 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank (Ibn) (NYSE:IBN).