As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Horan Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Eaton Vance Management Holding in Flir Sys (FLIR) Lowered by $20.40 Million

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 384,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.37 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 502,764 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 45,992 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 30,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $148.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.42% or 91,838 shares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 36,700 shares. Intrust Bank Na invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cutter And Brokerage invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Verition Fund Management Limited Co reported 134,472 shares. Amer Intll Grp holds 0.19% or 843,656 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 800,102 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. New York-based Estabrook Capital Management has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Wilshire Securities Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,100 shares. Icm Asset Inc Wa invested in 0.81% or 20,100 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 1.80 million shares. Northeast Investment Management owns 243,670 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.21% or 90.16 million shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Co owns 37,600 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Limited owns 16,321 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 98,436 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private holds 0.04% or 7,080 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Management Ltd Liability invested in 34,312 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt owns 1,250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 13,395 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Cap Inc holds 1.23% or 74,639 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Limited reported 0.04% stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 20,254 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.03% or 1.90M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 42,825 shares. Northern owns 1.45M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk, Japan-based fund reported 106,463 shares. Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 13,529 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01 million for 22.37 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

