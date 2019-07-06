As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Wade G W & Has Trimmed Stake by $1.10 Million; As Novartis A G (NVS) Market Value Rose, Verity & Verity Has Decreased by $1.13 Million Its Stake

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 11,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, down from 108,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.30 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 23/03/2018 – Novartis Phase III Data Show Siponimod Improves MS Outcomes; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG TASIGNA® APPROVED BY FDA TO TREAT CHILDREN W/; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016608 Company: NOVARTIS; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB SHOW RELIABLE 12-WK TREATMENT; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 04/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval to Novartis Pharmaceuticals; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA APPOINTS MILAN PALEJA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO: Any potential decision on eye-care business will be made in first half of 2019; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PLANS TO USE PORTION OF GSK CONSUMER JOINT VENTURE TRANSACTION PROCEEDS TO BUY AVEXIS

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 20,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,246 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 167,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.21M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

