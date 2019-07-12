As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Its Position; King Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $167.40 Million

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 2.50 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 99,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 127,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 8.07M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $684.82 million for 9.08 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Stock Is Poised to Offer Another 20% Upside – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial Isn’t Completely Synced With Its Market – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony Promotes Brian Doubles To President – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CVS Pharmacy Completes Rollout of Time Delay Safes in All of Its Michigan Pharmacies – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Debt Hold You Back From Buying CVS Stock? Weâ€™re Of Several Opinions – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup July 12 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.50 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 122,382 shares to 137,549 shares, valued at $21.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 20,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).