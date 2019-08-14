As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 143,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 5.62M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.97 million, up from 5.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.51B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 2.44M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 548.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 375,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 444,097 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, up from 68,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.24M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie

