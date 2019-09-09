As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Dsc Advisors LP Has Lifted Holding by $3.71 Million; Polygon Management LTD Has Raised Its Dht Holdings (DHT) Holding by $424,000; Shares Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 635,131 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 70,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 182,787 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, up from 112,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset stated it has 1.92% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bbr Prtn Lc reported 0.03% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 172,254 shares. Associated Banc has 0.82% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wright Serv Incorporated reported 0.9% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinnacle Advisory Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 182,465 were reported by Twin Cap Mngmt Inc. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Taconic Capital Advsr Lp reported 465,000 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.66 million shares. Cutter Commerce Brokerage reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 4,387 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 12.21M shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP owns 6,555 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 150,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

