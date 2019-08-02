As Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Stock Declined, Investment Management Of Virginia Increased Position by $2.08 Million; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Marathon Trading Investment Management Upped Stake

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 490.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 30,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 36,623 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.35. About 22.25 million shares traded or 69.97% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.1 BLN INCREASED 38%; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 53.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 39,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 113,405 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 74,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 11.39M shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1.

