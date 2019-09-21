As Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Curbstone Financial Management Lifted Its Stake by $627,264; Union Pacific Com (UNP) Stock Value Rose While Crestwood Advisors Has Lowered Position by $3.26 Million

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 11,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,456 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 24,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 6.96 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 19,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 99,538 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, down from 118,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42 million shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin stated it has 4.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northeast Inv Management holds 1.05% or 243,670 shares in its portfolio. Compton Capital Inc Ri invested in 27,181 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 0.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,558 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kames Cap Public Ltd has 213,864 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx invested 0.34% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Country Club Tru Comm Na reported 98,992 shares. Doliver Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 6,722 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.29 million shares. Washington Trust Natl Bank has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kidder Stephen W has invested 1.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 1.16 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Etf (S (SCHE) by 14,700 shares to 123,950 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (Vz) (NYSE:VZ) by 5,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,836 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 135,948 shares to 408,900 shares, valued at $80.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0.17% or 15,019 shares in its portfolio. Dodge & Cox owns 404,391 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 486,952 are owned by Kbc Nv. Van Strum And Towne has 3,437 shares. Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.92% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Reaves W H And Communications Inc invested in 3.37% or 624,338 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Co invested in 76,936 shares or 3.3% of the stock. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 570,159 shares. Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited accumulated 5,877 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moors Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bailard accumulated 23,651 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Switzerland-based Gru Hldgs Ag has invested 5.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cambridge Trust invested in 309,993 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.70B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.