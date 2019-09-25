As Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stock Declined, Holder Vision Capital Management Has Cut Stake; As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder West Oak Capital Lowered by $1.07 Million Its Stake

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 221 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52,000, down from 4,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $237.26. About 651,676 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 13,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 46,992 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, down from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 3.49 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $381.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 2,213 shares to 103,078 shares, valued at $20.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 55,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank owns 6,711 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Affinity Advisors holds 1.73% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 110,559 shares. 55,605 are owned by Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Com. Korea Investment holds 1.16 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Ltd owns 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 138,219 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Llc invested in 1,208 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital reported 0.03% stake. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership owns 7,055 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 16,211 shares. Mengis Capital Management holds 0.48% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,535 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd accumulated 17.09 million shares or 1.71% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 591,958 shares. 10 owns 35,778 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 21,179 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.86 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.20 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highvista Strategies Ltd Com reported 11,590 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr has 5,683 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 2,000 shares. Cullinan Associates accumulated 0.26% or 15,063 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 9,700 shares. Qs Ltd Liability owns 36,762 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Twin Capital Management holds 17,629 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 2,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Forbes J M & Llp invested in 3,009 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Germany-based Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh has invested 0.58% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nordea Management Ab has 0.26% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Old Dominion Management Inc holds 1.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 14,655 shares. Ruggie Cap Group invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sprott reported 20,000 shares.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.