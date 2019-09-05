As Cvs Health Com (CVS) Share Price Declined, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Upped Position by $4.04 Million; Danaher (DHR) Holder First Commonwealth Financial Increased Holding by $460,465

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 4.41M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 607,204 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33,827 shares to 395,608 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $633,621 activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

