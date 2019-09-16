As Cvs Health Com (CVS) Market Value Declined, Girard Partners LTD Has Increased Holding; Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM) Stake Held by Bluefin Trading Llc

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 94.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 234,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 483,400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55 million, up from 248,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 2.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer — 9th Update

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 7,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 51,929 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 44,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 2.93 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program

