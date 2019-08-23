As Cvs Health Com (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bridges Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $636,265; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined While Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Lowered Holding by $5.12 Million

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 86,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 488,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88 million, down from 575,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 6.60M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 12,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 11,343 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 23,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 6.40 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sumitomo Mitsui owns 5.40M shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Com has 80,700 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 313,311 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 17,111 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 516,862 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 1.37 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 94,919 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited holds 0.13% or 83,341 shares. Haverford Fin Serv has 3.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tru Invest Advsr invested 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Verity Verity Ltd Liability Com, South Carolina-based fund reported 124,483 shares. Chieftain Cap Mngmt accumulated 6.9% or 3,875 shares. Washington Tru Com holds 0.62% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 199,974 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Com (NYSE:COF) by 24,247 shares to 373,521 shares, valued at $30.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 6,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

