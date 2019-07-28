As Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Twin Securities Decreased by $16.48 Million Its Position; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder Scharf Investments Lifted Stake

Twin Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc sold 310,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 252,900 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 563,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 25,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.04 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $124.46. About 515,075 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “All Aboard Kansas City Southern? – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Railroads Caught In The Middle Of New Tariff Threat – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Stocks Boosting Book Value – GuruFocus.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern Names Sameh Fahmy Executive Vice President Precision Scheduled Railroading – Business Wire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street falls as Fed signals smaller rate cut – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85,632 shares to 3.23 million shares, valued at $129.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 32,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 219,950 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 39,624 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus accumulated 0.01% or 9,607 shares. Pnc Finance Services Group holds 24,292 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,955 shares. Scharf Invs Lc has 5.09% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1.14M shares. Exane Derivatives owns 3 shares. Sei Investments Company stated it has 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Ameriprise Fincl has 79,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 7,233 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0.08% or 531,494 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Inv Ltd has invested 0.06% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Td Asset Management holds 0.03% or 148,253 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 2.52M shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs owns 520 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.22 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.