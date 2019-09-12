As Cvs (CVS) Valuation Declined, Blume Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Chou Associates Management Position in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Raised by $720,000

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 13,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 105,678 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 92,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 1.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $3.865. About 2.59 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 08/05/2018 – ENDO 1Q REV. $701M, EST. $691.9M; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT BUYS PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM ENDO INTL; 17/04/2018 – Endo International Receives Paragraph IV Notification on Vasostrict; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – ACQUIRED 23 APPROVED AND ONE PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS FROM UNIT OF ENDO FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT PLUS FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 08/05/2018 – ENDO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 67C; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 22/05/2018 – INSYS THERAPEUTICS – PANEL CONVENED BY U.S. FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF CO’S NDA FOR A BUPRENORPHINE SUBLINGUAL SPRAY; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 08/05/2018 – ENDO REAFFIRMS YR REV, ADJ EBITDA, ADJ EPS VIEWS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Endo May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22 Mos

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $197.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,000 shares to 91,535 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Spdr (XLE) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,475 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National reported 4,234 shares stake. New Jersey-based Roundview Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 22,908 were reported by Tower Cap Lc (Trc). Tekla Mngmt Ltd stated it has 575,401 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co stated it has 127,463 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.07% or 4,864 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.17% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Comm Retail Bank holds 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 125,569 shares. Mitchell Management accumulated 8,653 shares. New Vernon Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.88% or 8,165 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Carroll Associate holds 7,669 shares. Foster Motley accumulated 43,561 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.23% or 3.33 million shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,088 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 68,944 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 3.15 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 2,653 shares in its portfolio. First Tru LP reported 174,443 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 958,309 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp reported 0.01% stake. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 1.08 million shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp accumulated 0% or 10,774 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company holds 0% or 23,876 shares in its portfolio. Financial Architects invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus invested in 0% or 66,400 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 6.17M shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

More notable recent Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Endo International (ENDP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Home Depot Earnings Beat Expectations – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Endo International leads healthcare gainers; Sarepta Therapeutics and TrovaGene among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Endo International Files BLA for Label Expansion of Xiaflex – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Endo Announces Submission of Biologics License Application to FDA for Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum (CCH) in Patients with Cellulite – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.