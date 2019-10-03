As Cvs (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Valicenti Advisory Services Has Boosted Stake; As Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 69,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The hedge fund held 314,537 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.53M, down from 383,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $98.66. About 144,289 shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Asbury Communities’ (MD) Revs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 15/03/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE HLDR ABRAMS SEES ENGAGING IN TALKS IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 15/03/2018 – ABG HOLDER ABRAMS SEES TALKS ON SUCCESSION, EXPLORING OPTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL USED VEHICLE REVENUE $484.6 MLN VS $461.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUE $857.1 MLN VS $832.5 MLN

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 12,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 97,477 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 85,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 6.40M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $205.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 19,580 shares to 40,164 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,725 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.17% or 603,309 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blume Capital Mngmt invested 2.92% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 419,063 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt owns 113,679 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). United Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 42,315 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd invested in 1.16% or 1.79M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,470 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 0.5% or 114,945 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Management owns 0.69% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 19,859 shares. Eastern Retail Bank holds 214,364 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Franklin stated it has 24.13 million shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 0% or 103,590 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $7.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.12 million shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $172.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capri Holdings Limited by 4.63M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.49 million shares or 1.80% less from 19.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 249,221 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 22,535 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 281,659 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. 620,182 were accumulated by State Street Corp. Jennison Associate Llc has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 9,682 shares. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.51% or 54,360 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Macquarie Ltd has 431,459 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Prudential has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $46.05 million for 10.36 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.