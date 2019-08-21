As Cvs (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Valicenti Advisory Services Has Increased Stake; Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Lowered Position

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.70M market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 8,138 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 18,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 85,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 67,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $62.02. About 1.27 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Lc has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 1,300 shares. Amer Intl Gru Inc holds 0% or 8,757 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 19,719 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation has 24,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Polaris Capital Management Ltd owns 99,250 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 49,801 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 94,249 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 121,942 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 23,100 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 16,955 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 34,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gp LP invested in 0.01% or 15,230 shares. Quantum Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.66% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) or 90,015 shares. 12,040 are owned by Seizert Cap Lc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.57M shares. 16,944 were accumulated by Spinnaker Trust. Perkins Management owns 15,950 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.27 million shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hallmark Capital Mgmt reported 1.17% stake. Perkins Coie Trust Company reported 0.75% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The California-based Financial Bank Of The West has invested 0.53% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 24,464 shares. Aviance Capital Limited has 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,696 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 24.62M shares. Ckw Finance reported 800 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc accumulated 17.15M shares or 1.67% of the stock. Fernwood Invest Limited Liability invested in 49,093 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.