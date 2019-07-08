As Cvs (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake; Grifols Sa (GRFS) Holding Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols Sa (GRFS) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 253,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 227,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 757,724 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 31/05/2018 – GRIFOLS – ADDING A DARATUMUMAB NEUTRALIZATION TESTING SERVICE; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corporation (CVS) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 454,944 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.54M, up from 432,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 3.63M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4,705 shares to 357,104 shares, valued at $27.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 64,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,677 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 6,000 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.26% or 116,203 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth reported 76,728 shares. Lifeplan, Ohio-based fund reported 274 shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj reported 1.73% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.24% or 23,812 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Ny reported 208,688 shares. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First American National Bank & Trust holds 7,427 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hrt Limited Com has 38,813 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 9,971 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 8,103 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Com reported 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt holds 41,880 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. MERLO LARRY J sold $11.49M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Tuesday, January 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.