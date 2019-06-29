As Cvs (CVS) Stock Price Declined, Cohen Capital Management Increased Holding; Bell State Bank & Trust Boosted Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake by $1.95 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 125.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 23,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,717 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 18,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 6.87M shares traded or 142.93% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 9.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. $11.49 million worth of stock was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Tuesday, January 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital invested 0.83% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Grimes And invested in 0.51% or 120,960 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 5,213 shares. 298,733 were accumulated by Sector Gamma As. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 107,000 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Cidel Asset Mngmt stated it has 259,710 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Sio Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 367,071 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 90,780 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. City Hldgs owns 0.44% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,672 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 30,630 shares. 17,046 were reported by Gargoyle Advisor Lc. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nebraska-based Bridges Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 21,655 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 1,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 995 shares. 2,527 are held by Covington Capital Management. Ifrah Financial Services Incorporated owns 3,476 shares. Bell Bankshares, North Dakota-based fund reported 41,717 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Prudential Fincl accumulated 1.83 million shares. 789,037 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Cumberland Prns Ltd stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Boston Prns holds 24,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 721,112 shares stake. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 115,483 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Paloma Prns Mgmt has 52,024 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 589,732 shares. City Holding Communication invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).