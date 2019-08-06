As Cvs (CVS) Stock Declined, Holder Cohen Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Taurus Asset Management Cut Holding

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 9.23M shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 1,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 78,358 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 80,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 2.81M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 598,047 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter invested in 0% or 10,307 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 9,222 shares. Jbf Capital has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mathes reported 14,250 shares. Heritage Invsts stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0.1% or 1.45 million shares. Duncker Streett And Inc invested 0.64% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aqr Cap Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 489,705 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp holds 4.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 819,819 shares. Illinois-based New Vernon Invest Management Ltd Com has invested 1.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sageworth Tru reported 615 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 2.29M shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc owns 191,642 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct owns 60,450 shares.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.90 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.91 million activity. Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of stock. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 5,940 shares. 8,153 shares valued at $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. On Thursday, February 7 Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,906 shares. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of stock or 9,410 shares.