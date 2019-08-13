As Cvs (CVS) Share Value Declined, Holder Altavista Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $350,754; As Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Rose, Nuveen Asset Management Raised Its Stake

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 1.92M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 256,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 2.18M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 36,626 shares to 36,221 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 31,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,225 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates Ny has 0.37% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Manhattan Comm has 81,359 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp reported 1,045 shares stake. Us Comml Bank De holds 83,661 shares. Gam Ag owns 24,451 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 1.66 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp invested in 141 shares or 0% of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings Limited Liability holds 10,815 shares. Diversified holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 22,858 shares. Old Point Trust N A reported 0.58% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Korea Inv holds 494,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Inc Tn invested 11.63% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 1,236 were reported by Salem Counselors Inc. Allstate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fil Limited reported 240 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Calamos Advisors stated it has 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Earnest Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Choate Invest Advisors holds 0.06% or 19,102 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Fincl Service Inc invested in 66,676 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hgk Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 114,772 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Zebra Management Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,217 shares. Lpl Lc holds 506,707 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation owns 90,715 shares. Smith Moore, Missouri-based fund reported 9,974 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 43,766 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 50,301 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Company holds 262,607 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Horan Limited Co, Ohio-based fund reported 30,983 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 305 shares to 2,696 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).

