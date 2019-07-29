As Cvs (CVS) Share Value Declined, Altavista Wealth Management Decreased by $350,754 Its Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holding by $1.26 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.46M shares traded or 13.91% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 356,757 shares to 243,243 shares, valued at $16.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 185,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,928 shares to 50,119 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VGSH) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,930 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Mth T.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.