As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Selway Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $607,115; Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 114.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 8,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,212 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 7,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 54,984 shares to 131,828 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 39,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,413 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kahn Brothers De holds 504,350 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Family Management Corp invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Decatur Cap reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ohio-based Farmers has invested 0.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hightower Trust Lta invested in 12,140 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited accumulated 0.36% or 841,460 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 22,336 shares. Art Advsr holds 0.5% or 175,970 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,659 shares. Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hartford Financial Mngmt reported 66,109 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Pcl owns 2.24M shares. Moreover, Strategic Financial has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Duff And Phelps Inv Management holds 0.01% or 17,605 shares in its portfolio.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2X Bdc Index (BDCL) by 236,775 shares to 156,355 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research & Mngmt Co reported 2,445 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech holds 282,483 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0.13% or 43,964 shares. St Johns Invest Co Ltd Company invested in 0.66% or 15,742 shares. 72,704 are owned by Rudman Errol M. First Interstate Bank holds 9,222 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Citizens Northern Corporation accumulated 1.16% or 38,547 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter reported 159,384 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.85% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Personal invested 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Incorporated Public Ltd stated it has 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rodgers Brothers has 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 3.33 million are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 42,001 shares.

