As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Selway Asset Management Boosted by $607,115 Its Stake; Novo (NVO) Valuation Declined While Folketrygdfondet Has Trimmed Stake by $24.96 Million

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 5.38M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 1.00M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – APPOINTED NORDEA DANMARK, FILIAL AF NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) AS LEAD MANAGER TO EXECUTE PROGRAMME INDEPENDENTLY; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 18/04/2018 – Sempre Health and Novo Nordisk Partner to Improve Medication Costs for Patients With Diabetes; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS HELGE LUND WAS ELECTED BOARD CHAIRMAN AT AGM; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 26/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk: FDA Approves Inclusion of Data From Safety Outcomes Trial in Tresiba Label; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 107,113 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 24,568 shares. 5,228 are owned by Brookstone Mgmt. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 149,192 shares. 80,096 were reported by Livingston Group Inc Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Management). Buckhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 138,793 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Crestwood Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Washington reported 400 shares. 40,910 are owned by Ipg Invest Advsr Llc. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 1,057 shares. Dean Invest Associate Limited Co reported 0.65% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Woodstock accumulated 1.08% or 112,151 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 30,983 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 107,877 shares.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NYSE:NKE) by 25,500 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

