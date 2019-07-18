As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Srb Raised Stake; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position Held by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2189.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 43,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,790 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 2.65M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.15. About 3.59M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 657,955 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,193 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 0.12% or 15,096 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 29,036 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 71,152 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 318,892 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Company Ltd has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 9,920 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mairs Inc owns 9,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,220 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.02% or 275,731 shares in its portfolio. American Registered Invest Advisor reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Partnervest Advisory Lc holds 0.11% or 8,899 shares. Private Tru Company Na invested in 0.18% or 30,087 shares. Coastline Tru Co holds 61,100 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Ptnrs Llc has 0.31% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 37,494 shares. Avenir Corporation reported 134,838 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 94,919 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.22% or 14.52 million shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 76,700 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 9,906 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 24,975 shares in its portfolio. Addenda Cap accumulated 54,298 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Trillium Asset Llc accumulated 163,819 shares. Boston Advisors Lc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 22,970 shares. Lifeplan Grp accumulated 274 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Retail Bank has 0.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 70,605 shares. Parkside National Bank & Tru reported 573 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department stated it has 11,451 shares. Citizens And Northern holds 38,547 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio.

