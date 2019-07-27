As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Srb Boosted Its Holding; Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) Shareholder Ejf Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $2.13 Million as Share Price Rose

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 96,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 196,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 5,652 shares traded or 123.31% up from the average. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 2.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Triad Guaranty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGICQ); 23/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO – TO CONSIDER CONTINUATION IN BUSINESS OF NBFC; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROSS EARNINGS OF 419.23 BLN NAIRA VS 414.62 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FINAL DIV/SHR 2.40 NAIRA; 08/03/2018 Dept Insur (AZ): Notice of Public Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Arizona Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Fun; 07/05/2018 – ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL SAYS ON MAY 7,IN RELATION TO COMPLETION OF ASSET SALE, CO TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT & GUARANTY DATED MAY 29, 2015 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST NIGERIA CEO AGBAJE TELLS REPORTERS IN LAGOS; 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – CO TO VOLUNTARILY SURRENDER TO RBI CANCELLATION OF CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION AND CEASE TO DO BUSINESS OF NBFI/NBFC; 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Southern Guaranty Insurance Company

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 81,350 shares to 104,317 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific City Financial Corp by 735,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold GFED shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 4.46% less from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd Company reported 10,000 shares stake. Eidelman Virant Cap reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Bancorporation Of America Corp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Us Bancorp De reported 89 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 17,728 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1,246 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 549 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maltese Capital Management Lc reported 42,764 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.17% or 15,000 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 0% or 41,050 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Zpr Invest Mgmt reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Ejf Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.27% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Blackrock invested in 0% or 1,438 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,033 activity. Griesemer John F had bought 5,000 shares worth $117,214. $2,282 worth of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was bought by Williams Daniel Winton on Tuesday, June 18.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1.

