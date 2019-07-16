As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Srb Upped Position; Wetherby Asset Management Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $694,527

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,031 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 60,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $144.57. About 2.92 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 2.80M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 376,703 shares. 10,336 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated. Baupost Gru Lc Ma holds 399,151 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp holds 24,179 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 495,900 shares. Peoples has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 138,197 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Co reported 8.56 million shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 5,400 shares. Asset Mngmt One stated it has 899,000 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 60,334 shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,471 shares. 5,272 are owned by Baystate Wealth Management Lc. Manikay Limited Com holds 12.45% or 908,842 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,022 shares to 23,986 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,171 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.