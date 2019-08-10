As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Beacon Financial Group Has Raised Holding; Boeing Company (BA) Valuation Declined While American National Insurance Company Has Cut Its Stake by $26.72 Million

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 50,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 174,717 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 124,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9,807 shares to 10,066 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,318 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Ltd Partnership accumulated 10,568 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Davidson Inv Advsr holds 0.75% or 132,299 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 24,880 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wms Prtn invested in 8,103 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 6,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Ww Asset Management Inc has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.28% or 1.40M shares. Tekla Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.11% or 506,364 shares. Northside Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,618 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 9,761 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank reported 243,592 shares stake. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 50,267 shares. Ci Investments Inc invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 1.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 100,436 shares. Ckw Finance Group Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,900 shares. 4,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.