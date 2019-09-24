As Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stock Value Rose, Glendon Capital Management LP Raised Holding; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Institute For Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $20.40 Billion

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 99.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 100.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $207.87. About 2.57 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Real Industry; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to Settle Forex Case; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said; 14/03/2018 – Goldman calls for Hong Kong to rethink dual-class founder share limits; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SECURITIES DIVISION CHIEFS TO LEAVE THE FIRM – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 18/05/2018 – SOLOMON IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CEO OF GOLDMAN BY YEAR-END: NYT; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA DIRECTOR SAYS SOUTH AFRICA IN “VERY GOOD POSITION”, AS LONG AS U.S. INTEREST RATES ARE MANAGED IN PROPER WAY

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 262,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.645. About 22,242 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Raymond James Assoc reported 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Barclays Public Lc owns 6.38M shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 1.46% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 2.26M shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 10.76M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Forbes J M & Llp accumulated 14,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Glendon Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 2.34 million shares. Greenwich Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 20,781 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 2.97 million shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 2.00 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cna Corp holds 0.43% or 502,664 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.40 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $451.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 8,288 shares to 12,262 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).