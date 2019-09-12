As Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stock Value Rose, Glendon Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Origin Asset Management Llp Increased Emcor Group (EME) Holding by $8.35 Million as Market Value Rose

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 262,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 28,902 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 2492.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 94,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 98,708 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, up from 3,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. It closed at $87.81 lastly. It is down 10.95% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP MAINTIANS YR REV, DILUTED EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 Rev $7.6B-$7.7B; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 6,779 shares to 42,674 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 55,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,968 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 50.51 million shares or 0.72% less from 50.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Estates Ny owns 48,700 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 0% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) for 14,400 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,661 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Co has 8,075 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 36,930 shares. International Gru holds 0.05% or 144,186 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management has 0.03% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Qs Invsts Lc has 12,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 48,803 shares. Regions Fin stated it has 9,877 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sit Inv Assoc owns 20,375 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Sei invested 0.06% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Zacks Invest invested in 0.08% or 44,673 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 24,679 shares. 2.00 million were accumulated by Citigroup. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Raging Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8.98M shares or 6.21% of all its holdings. 231,380 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp has 120,764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 18,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading LP has 2,700 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,640 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hartford Fin Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Savings Bank Of America De owns 328,194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Financial Group holds 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) or 500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 6.38 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

