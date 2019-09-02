As Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding; Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Lowered Its Epizyme (EPZM) Position by $833,040; Share Price Rose

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 309,403 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 55,469 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Com accumulated 142,388 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.98 million shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 22,279 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 208 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com reported 13,755 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 230,779 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 25,500 shares. Bollard Limited Company invested in 0% or 424 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3.01 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raging Management Lc holds 5.1% or 8.87M shares. Citigroup holds 1.86M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Llc reported 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co has 29,388 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 303,405 shares. Gp One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN).

More notable recent CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CVR Partners Reports First Quarter 2019 Results And Announces Cash Distribution of 7 Cents – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “CVR Partners LP (UAN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CVR Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Cash Distribution of 14 Cents – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividends By The Numbers For April 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 2.67% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 20,780 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 14,500 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 4 shares. Shell Asset Management Company holds 0% or 17,160 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 103,466 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 427 shares. Rhenman And Asset Mngmt Ab accumulated 59,205 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 3.48M are owned by Consonance Cap Mngmt Lp. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).