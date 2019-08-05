As Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stock Price Rose, Glendon Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $619,539; Camelot Portfolios Has Increased Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $651,832; Stock Rose

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 163.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 2,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,449 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $237.85. About 349,050 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 41,153 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 396 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.15% or 336,108 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Financial Svcs reported 825 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Co owns 80 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 28,063 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs accumulated 0.58% or 10,000 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 5,165 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.35% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 922,914 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 6,982 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 290 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation holds 982 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 15,852 shares. Weiss Multi has 7,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc by 20,748 shares to 114,490 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 9,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,970 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF).

